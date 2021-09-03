Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Achieves Market Cap of $212,043.10

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $212,043.10 and approximately $333.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018898 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,006,238 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars.

