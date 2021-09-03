SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $260.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $200.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SITM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $215.65 on Wednesday. SiTime has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $228.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,391.25, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.34 and its 200-day moving average is $121.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $416,807.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $366,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,200 shares of company stock worth $9,907,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SiTime by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SiTime by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SiTime by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

