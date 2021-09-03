Sjoerd Sjouwerman Sells 18,888 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 18,888 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $475,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sjoerd Sjouwerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 7,305 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $183,063.30.

On Monday, August 23rd, Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 18,207 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $404,013.33.

On Monday, August 16th, Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16.

Shares of KNBE opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNBE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

