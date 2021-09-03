SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of SLR Investment worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 120,037 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

SLRC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,839. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

SLR Investment Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

