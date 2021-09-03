Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Smartsheet traded as high as $85.60 and last traded at $85.11, with a volume of 10761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.15.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,905,439.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.34.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

