Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. 1,713,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

