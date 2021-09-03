Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,428. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

