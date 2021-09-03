Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 40,766 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.5% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,263. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

