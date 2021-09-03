Smoothy 24 Hour Volume Reaches $787,135.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $787,135.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00067231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00142329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00168421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.21 or 0.07797451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.97 or 1.00185229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00808729 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

