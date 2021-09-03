Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Snap-on worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $228.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

