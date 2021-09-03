Snap One Holdings Corp’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 6th

Snap One’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Snap One had issued 13,850,000 shares in its public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $249,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Get Snap One alerts:

SNPO opened at $22.43 on Friday. Snap One has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.