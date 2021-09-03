Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan Sells 38,344 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total transaction of $11,600,977.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 96,075 shares in the company, valued at $29,067,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total transaction of $3,875,582.63.

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $6,829,666.71.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $6,096,519.87.

NYSE SNOW traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $310.00. 3,607,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,458. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion and a PE ratio of -101.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.04 and a 200-day moving average of $248.10.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.