Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordex has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NRDXF stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. Nordex has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

