Sora Validator Token (VAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $360,566.21

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Sora Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $360,566.21 and $150,541.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sora Validator Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,840.21 or 1.00131025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000815 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,228 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Sora Validator Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sora Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sora Validator Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sora Validator Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.