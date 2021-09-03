Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.05.

Shares of SHC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 331,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,162. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

