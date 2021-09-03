South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. South32 has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Get South32 alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.