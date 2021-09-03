Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) by 379.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:SSUS opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

