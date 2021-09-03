Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGLS has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

