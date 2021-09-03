Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 56,719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,396,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MPB opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.69. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

