Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 13,050 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 51.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

