Spaceswap MILK2 Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market cap of $1.34 million and $102,235.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00065590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00133530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00153735 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.10 or 0.07743535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,853.26 or 1.00146016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.46 or 0.00816205 BTC.

About Spaceswap MILK2

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

