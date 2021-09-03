SparksPay (SPK) Trading 18.8% Higher This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $38,564.63 and $16.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,491,839 coins and its circulating supply is 10,378,073 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

