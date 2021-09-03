Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Set at C$5.00 by Raymond James

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) has been given a C$5.00 price objective by Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.44.

Shares of CVE SDE opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

