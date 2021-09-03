Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DALXF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Spartan Delta stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

