SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,353,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,338. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $185.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

