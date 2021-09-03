SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

