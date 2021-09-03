SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,646,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 226,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27,661.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 201,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPSM traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,855. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.