SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $29,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

