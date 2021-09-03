SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of GWX opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $40.17.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

