SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 45.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,892,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,945 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $279,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,513,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,941,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000.

XOP traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,801,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,997. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $100.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

