Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.55. 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,434. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

