Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $99,526.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00061150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00123601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00792710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,408,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,408,231 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.