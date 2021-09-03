St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Plans Dividend of $0.22

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2248 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of St Barbara stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. St Barbara has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded St Barbara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

