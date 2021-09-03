Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report $341.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.70 million and the lowest is $339.31 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $343.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $123,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,915 shares of company stock worth $2,188,763 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

