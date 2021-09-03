State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Update

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBKFF opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. State Bank of India has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $55.66.

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

