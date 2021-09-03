Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Steel Partners stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $614.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Steel Partners has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $35.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Steel Partners by 31.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 87,399 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steel Partners by 297.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

