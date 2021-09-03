Step Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.67 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded up 21% against the dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00066066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00132110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00156068 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.65 or 0.07582845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,293.50 or 0.99711978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.41 or 0.00842325 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

