Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STXS. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of STXS opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $513.36 million, a PE ratio of -76.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 255,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after buying an additional 73,222 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

