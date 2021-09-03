stETH Trading Up 27.7% This Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00131622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00155168 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.11 or 0.07801665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,358.70 or 0.99865541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.04 or 0.00817116 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

