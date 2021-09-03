Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.90

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 1559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

STVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

