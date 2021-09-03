Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,540 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,269% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,365.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $78,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 25,052 shares valued at $2,833,591. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $114.72. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

