Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,478 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average volume of 1,404 call options.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $549.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 34.59 and a quick ratio of 34.59. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 273,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

