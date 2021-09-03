Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,478 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average volume of 1,404 call options.
Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $549.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 34.59 and a quick ratio of 34.59. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
