StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 2,461 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,569 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

