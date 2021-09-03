StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

