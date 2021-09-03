StoneX Group Inc. Buys 1,270 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,070,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 881,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

