StoneX Group Inc. Buys 420 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,294,601 shares of company stock valued at $483,624,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

