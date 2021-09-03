StoneX Group Inc. Has $405,000 Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after buying an additional 481,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 333,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,098,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $20.75 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.

