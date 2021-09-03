StoneX Group Inc. Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.