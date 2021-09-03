StoneX Group Inc. Invests $362,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29.

