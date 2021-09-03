StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 1,073 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121,248 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS opened at $103.09 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $110.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.